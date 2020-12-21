OTTAWA -- Starting Boxing Day, Ottawa and communities in eastern Ontario will be among the public health regions in Ontario locked down for 28 days.

Premier Doug Ford announced the details of the lockdown on Monday, after new modelling data was released, forecasting a rise in COVID-19 cases and intensive care hospitalizations provincewide by the end of the year.

Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers have been relatively stable in December compared to other public health regions like Toronto, York and Peel, but all of eastern Ontario is included in the 28-day shutdown. Regions in northern Ontario will be locked down for 14 days.

"This provincewide shut down is a temporary, one-time measure in response to the circumstances we're facing," Ford said Monday.

Ford suggested part of the reason Ottawa is included in the 28 days is not only because of the risk of travel from other regions in Ontario, but also from Quebec.

"The risk of interprovincial travel and further spread is a real concern," Ford said.

"We also know Quebec is shutting down. So areas like Ottawa […] will be at tremendous risk over the holidays of people flooding in across the border if they stay open and we’ve seen it before in Ottawa from the Quebecers, and we love Quebecers, but they’ll be flowing into Ottawa."

Ford commended the people in Ottawa for bringing COVID-19 numbers down over the fall after having the highest per-capita rate in the province.

"I want to give a shout out to the folks of Ottawa and the mayor out there. You've done a great job at lowering numbers. From high numbers, you've brought 'em down," he said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams told reporters that just because some regions have low numbers does not mean they have high levels of immunity.

"Our preventative measures are as important as our active measures. We don't want Ottawa to lose what progress they've made," he said.

Ford said the province would review the status of regions in green and yellow zones after two weeks.

Ottawa: Orange-Restrict

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Orange-Restrict

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Yellow-Protect

Kingston, Frontenac Lennox & Addington Public Health: Orange-Restrict

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Yellow-Protect

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Green-Prevent

On Monday, shoppers lined up at big box stores to get supplies before the shutdowns begin. The initial news on Sunday indicated the lockdown would begin Dec. 24. The official start date was confirmed Monday afternoon.

Below, you'll find details of what's open, what's closed, and what provincial officials are advising over the next month.

Lockdown begins: 12:01 a.m. Dec. 26, 2020.

Lockdown ends: Jan. 23, 2021.

What are the restrictions?

Events and gatherings

Indoor: No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household (the people you live with). Individuals who live alone and single parents may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impactsof social isolation.

Outdoor: Limit of 10 people. Outdoor organized public events and social gatherings must comply with public health advice on physical distancing.

Weddings, funerals and other religious services, rites or ceremonies

Indoors: limit of 10 people

Outdoors: limit of 25 people

Drive-in services, rites or ceremonies permitted, subject to certain conditions

Virtual services permitted

Schools

Remote learning to be in place for the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 8 2021.

Elementary school students return to in person learning on Jan. 11, 2021

Secondary school students would continue learning remotely until Jan. 25, 2021 and resume in-person learning on that date.

Post-secondary institutions open for virtual instruction, with limited exceptions where in-person instruction is required (e.g.,clinical training, trades). Subject to physical distancing with limited exceptions.

Child Care

Child care will remain open for the duration of the provincewide shutdown period. This includes child care offered in licensed centres, in home-based settings (licensed and unlicensed) and by authorized recreation and skill-building providers.

During the period where elementary schools are operating virtually (i.e., from January 4 to 8, inclusive), licensed child care centres and authorized recreation and skill-building providers will be prohibited from serving school-aged children. All before and after school programs are being closed during this one-week period. These programs may resume operation when elementary schools return to in-person learning on January 11, 2021

To support the parents of school-aged children who may not be able to accommodate their child’s learning/care at home, the Ministry of Education will be implementing a targeted emergency child care program for school-aged children, at no cost to eligible parents.

Operators of before and after school programs that are required to close from January 4-8, 2021 are prohibited from charging fees or otherwise penalizing parents during this time period (e.g., parents must not lose their respective child care spaces).

Businesses

Restaurants, bars, and other food or drink establishments remain open for takeout or delivery only, including the sale of alcohol. No indoor dining.

Supermarkets, convenience stores, indoor farmer’s markets and other stores that primarily sell food, as well as pharmacies remain open for in-person retail subject to:

Members of the public being able to maintain two metres physical distance from every other person in the business or facility

The number of persons occupying any room that is open to the public does not exceed 50% capacity of the particular room

Curbside pick-up and delivery is permitted

Big box stores and discount stores may sell groceries and must"

Limit the number of persons occupying any room that is open to the public in the business to not exceed 25% capacity of the particular room.

Curbside pick-up and delivery is permitted

Shopping malls are closed for in-person retail but remain open to allow access to services that remain open, such as pharmacies medical clinics or government services. Food courts are allowed to offer take-away service.

Members of the public not permitted to loiter in any area of the shopping mall that is not related to the purpose of their visit

Liquor stores remain open, but must limit the number of persons occupying any room that is open to the public in the business does not exceed 25% of the particular room.

Cannabis stores are closed for in-person shopping but cubside pickup and delivery are permitted

Safety supply stores are open by appointment only. Vehicle dealerships are open by appointment only.

All other retail (including hardware stores, pet food, computer stores, etc.) is closed for in-person shopping but can remain open for curbside pick-up or delivery only.

Sales must be exclusively made so patrons are not required to enter the indoor area of the business, including curbside pick-up or delivery.

Sports and fitness

All indoor and outdoor sports and recreational fitness facilities are closed except for:

Facilities operated or for the sole use of high performance athletes, including parasport athletes, and specified professional leagues (e.g., NHL, CFL, MLS, NBA) and

Facilities opened solely for specified purposes (e.g. child care)

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities (e.g., YMCA) are allowed to be open for permitted activities (e.g., child care services, mental health and addiction support services [limited to 10 people maximum], social services)

Outdoor recreational amenities permitted to open include:

Parks and recreational areas

Baseball diamonds

Batting cages

Soccer, football and sports fields

Tennis, platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX parks

Skate parks

Golf courses and driving ranges

Frisbee golf locations

Cycling tracks and bike trails

Horse riding facilities

Shooting ranges, including those operated by rod and gun clubs

Ice rinks

Snowmobile, cross country, dogsledding, ice-skating and snow-shoe trails

Playgrounds

Portions of parks or recreational areas containing outdoor fitness equipment

Tobogganing hills and skating trails

Team sports, or other sports or games where people may come within two metres of each other, cannot be practiced or played within these amenities.

Any locker rooms, change rooms, showers and clubhouses remain closed, except to the extent they provide access to equipment storage, a washroom or a portion of the amenity that is used to provide first aid

Ski hills are closed.

Services

Rental and leasing services, including automobile, commercial and light industrial machinery and equipment rental available by appointment only.

Gas stations and other fuel suppliers remain open.

Automated and self-service car washes remain open.

Laundromats and drycleaners remain open.

Snow clearing and landscaping services can continue.

Security services for residences, businesses and other properties remain ongoing.

Vehicle and equipment repair and essential maintenance and vehicle and equipment rental services are by appointment only.

Courier, postal, shipping, moving and delivery services continue.

Funeral and related services remain open.

Staffing services including providing temporary help remain open.

Veterinary services remain open for services that are necessary for the immediate health and welfare of the animal only, or provided through curb side pick up and drop off of the animal.

Other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research facilities remain open.

Businesses that provide pet training exclusively for service animals remain open.

Hotels, motels, lodges, cabins, cottages, resorts and other shared rental accommodation, including student residences remain open

Any indoor pools, indoor fitness centres, or other indoor recreational facilities that are part of the operation of these businesses, are closed

Short-term rentals open only to be provided to individuals who are in need of housing

Does not apply to short term rental accommodations that were reserved before the Safe at Home Restrictions period

Financial services remain open including:

Capital markets and related securities trading and advisory services

Banking/credit union activities including credit intermediation

Insurance

Land registration services

Pension and benefits payment services

Financial services including payroll and payment processing and accounting and tax services

Other closures

Zoos and aquariums are closed to the public but remain open for care of the animals.

Amusement parks and water parks are closed.

Bathhouses and sex clubs are closed.

Tour guide services are closed.

Motorsports are closed.

Personal care services are closed.

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments are closed.

Public health measures for businesses

Businesses or places must not permit patrons to line up inside the businesses or place, or to line up or congregate outside of the business or place unless they are maintaining a physical distance of at least two metres from other groups of persons and wearing a mask or face covering that covers their mouth, nose and chin unless they are entitled to an exception.

Businesses or organizations must operate in compliance with the advice, recommendations instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health on screening individuals.

Workplaces must screen any workers or essential visitors entering the work environment.

Personal protective equipment that provides protection of the eyes, nose, and mouth, is required if a worker is required to come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering and not separated by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier.

All businesses or facilities must limit capacity so that every member of the public is able to maintain two metres of physical distancing from every other person, and limit the number of people occupying any room that is open to the public to 50% capacity of the particular room. Some businesses or facilities ha ve additional capacity restrictions that apply beyond the general capacity requirements.

All businesses or facilities that engage in retail sales to the public must post a sign in a location visible to the public that states the maximum capacity they are permitted to operate under.

Businesses or places that are open shall ensure that equipment, washrooms, locker rooms, change rooms, showers that are accessible to the public are cleaned and disinfected as frequently as is necessary to maintain a sanitary condition.

Businesses or organizations must ensure that masks or face coverings are worn by any person (including members of the public and workers) in the indoor area of the business or organization, with limited exceptions.

Requirement for all businesses open to prepare and make available a COVID-19 safety plan . A copy of the plan shall be made available to any person for review upon request, and be posted where it would come to the attention of individuals working in or attending the business.

Advice for the public