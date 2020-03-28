OTTAWA -- An employee of the Shoppers Drug Mart at the Merivale Mall has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart's parent company, confirmed the diagnosis in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

"We are reaching out to the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store," Catherine Thomas, Senior Director of External Communication said. "The store was also closed for a thorough cleaning. Additionally, employees who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms."

Customers were also contacted.

Emails were sent to customers via their PC Optimum account, informing them of the diagnosis.

"We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you that we take your safety, and the safety of our employees, very seriously. We will work with the local public health team on any further directions, and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information," the email said.

The company said the Ottawa Hospital advised them of the positive diagnosis Friday and said they were working with Ottawa Public Health to investigate the employee's recent shifts and direct contacts. The store was closed overnight for cleaning.

"Out of respect for the employee’s privacy, we are not providing more information," an unnamed Loblaw spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

In a tweet, College Ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli said he had been in touch with the store.

"Shoppers Drug Mart is asking if any of their customers were at this store location on Thursday, March 26, 2020 to please contact them at 613-226-1155 ext. 14," he said.

I've been in touch with Shopper's Drug Mart at Merivale Mall in our Ward and they have advised that one of their employees has tested positive for the Covid 19 virus. Important information attached. Read carefully. pic.twitter.com/sfpy8pDljW — Rick Chiarelli (@RickChiarelli) March 28, 2020

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health said it was investigating 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, the main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia in both lungs.

With reporting from CTV's Leah Larocque.