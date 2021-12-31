A month-long fundraising event in Brockville, Ont. wrapped up Friday morning, with one lucky winner, and a local charity benefitting the most.

Brockville Hyundai and Amisheds Brockville teamed up for the second year in a row to raffle off a large outdoor shed, complete with wood stove, to support mental health and addictions in the region.

"It's been amazing, we love working with the community," said Christine Turner of Brockville Hyundai. "Just looking for things to do, we tried to figure out a way that we could give back."

General Manager Dane Fellows came up with the idea to offer the outdoor shed and use it leading up to Christmas for Santa Claus visits with children.

"We could social distance and still have the kids see Santa at the time they really needed it most," said Turner.

Jay Glynn of Amisheds said when Fellows brought forward the idea he jumped at the chance to help.

"It's a lot of work, a lot of thought," said Gylnn. "I'm a recovery of mental health and depression myself and Dane came to me and wanted to put something together and we worked together and designed a shed."

"It's an ongoing battle, depression is so strong in every area so if you can help out and raise money and help people out and get your word out maybe other communities will start this and come together as a good group of people," Glynn added.

More than $40,000 in raffle tickets were sold, with local businesses also stepping up and donating to the cause.

A grand total of $138,500 was announced on Friday.

"We raised an additional $20,000 this year and we couldn't be more thankful," said Trish Buote, executive director of the United Way Leeds & Grenville. "This is an amazing community."

"This has been our biggest fundraiser. Because of COVID we haven't been able to do a number of the fundraisers we had even planned for this year," said Buote.

The money will go to a number of different agencies in Leeds and Grenville specifically focused on supporting individuals with mental health issues, according to Buote.

"Again, at the end of the day, it all stays here in this community and that's what we need it for," she said.

As for the new owner of the shed, Beverly Young of Williamsburg had her name pulled from the raffle, and picked up the early morning phone call from Brockville Hyundai.

"Are you serious? Oh my god!" she said on the phone. "I can't believe it."

"It was exciting to have somebody so happy and it was well worth it," said Turner.

All partners thanked the community for the generous support over the past month.

"Dane and all the crew at Hyundai, we couldn't do it without them," said Glynn. "They started everything and we are just a small piece of the puzzle. (That money) will go a long way in the Brockville area."

"Anybody who bought a shed raffle ticket, you can be sure the money is going to go to the right places," added Buote.

"It is a tough year, last two years, but people have been really, really generous and the United Way is about getting the small amounts and making it a big amounts and making it a big difference in the community," she added.

"We've had some businesses who have donated a lot of money for this initiative because they care about the community and what we're doing and we can't thank them enough," Buote said. "We hope that next year they'll step up as well and help us make this bigger."