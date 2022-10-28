Shania Twain to kick off Ottawa Bluesfest 2023

Country music superstar Shania Twain will kick off Ottawa's biggest music festival this summer.

Twain will open RBC Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats on July 6, 2023. Tickets for that day are on sale now, the festival announced Friday.

The full 2023 lineup announcement will come in the new year.

Bluesfest was held at LeBreton Flats for the first time in three years this past summer. Headliners included Rage Against the Machine and Alanis Morrisette.