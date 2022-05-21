Severe thunderstorm with 120 km/h winds blows across Ottawa

A tree down across Argyle Avenue in Ottawa amid a severe thunderstorm. May 21, 2022. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) A tree down across Argyle Avenue in Ottawa amid a severe thunderstorm. May 21, 2022. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina