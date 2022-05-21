Severe thunderstorm with 120 km/h winds blows across Ottawa

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario as a powerful storm moves across the province.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong winds, hail, and the possibility of a tornado in the Ottawa region.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts and up to toonie size hail,” Environment Canada says.

A wind gust of 120 km/h was recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 3:30 p.m. The 4 p.m. weather update included a gust of 113 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place across the region.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Widespread and extremely strong wind gusts can destroy buildings with tornado-like damage, flatten large stands of trees and blow vehicles off the road," the warnings say.

A woman in Brampton, Ont. died after being hit by a tree during the storm.

The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of Hydro One customers across southern Ontario.

"Hydro One crews are responding to outages caused by severe thunderstorms rolling through southwestern and central Ontario as quickly and safely as possible," the utility says.

Hydro Ottawa is reporting scattered outages affecting more than 119,000 customers in the city.

CTV's Glen McGregor tweeted a photo of a power line down on Merviale Road.

Weather radar shows a storm with heavy rain moved northeast from Michigan and into southern Ontario late Saturday morning, passing through London, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Toronto. By 3:30 p.m., the storm stretched into Ottawa.

OTTAWA FORECAST

The temperature is expected to cool down after the storm moves through the region.

The weather forecast for Ottawa includes clouds overnight, bringing a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 14 C.

Sunday’s outlook is cloudy with a high of 18 C and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

The forecast for Victoria Day Monday is partly sunny with a high of 18 C.

STORM IMAGES

Winds uprooted and snapped trees (Lorry Greenberg) pic.twitter.com/TI6YK8PM64 — Harvey Hope 🇨🇦 💻 (@pcinnovation) May 21, 2022

Blackburn, about 10 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/rTgWANRlvV — Kevin Parent (@Kevin__Parent) May 21, 2022

@ottawacity @RiverWardRiley this is on Malhotra Court, off Riverside Drive. Right accross the street.



Look at the size of the stump/room that came right out.



The street is flooded as well. pic.twitter.com/SO7FE4d4QY — Jim_Elves 🇨🇦 (@Jim_Elves) May 21, 2022