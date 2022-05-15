Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa

A cloudy sky over the Ottawa sign on York Street in the ByWard Market. May 15, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa) A cloudy sky over the Ottawa sign on York Street in the ByWard Market. May 15, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership

Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina