OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm watch is now over for Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued a series of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday. The severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa ended just after 8 p.m.

The forecast calls for showers ending this evening then cloudy. A low of 17C.

Sunday's forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday's high will be 26C, but it will feel like 33 with the humidex.

Monday's outlook calls for cloudy with a chance of showers, a high of 24C. Tuesday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of showers, a high of 25C.

The current forecast for Canada Day suggests it could be warm and partly sunny but there is a chance of showers as well.