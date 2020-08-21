OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is advising the public that another driver has tested positive for COVID-19, the seventh since Aug. 9.

This is the third reported case at OC Transpo in the past three days.

In a memo sent Friday, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo learned of the confirmed case that afternoon.

The driver's last day of work was Aug. 17. They have not been at work since that time, Manconi said.

"OPH has advised that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms; in this case the key dates are August 15-17. The employee did not work on August 15 or August 16," he said.

Here are the routes the driver was on, Aug. 17:

Route 85 11:48 a.m. Bayshore Station to Terrasses des Chaudières 12:47 p.m.

11:48 a.m. Bayshore Station to Terrasses des Chaudières 12:47 p.m. Route 85 1:01 p.m. Terrasses des Chaudieres to Bayshore Station 1:52 p.m.

1:01 p.m. Terrasses des Chaudieres to Bayshore Station 1:52 p.m. Route 85 2:03 p.m. Bayshore Station to Terrasses des Chaudières 3:02 p.m.

2:03 p.m. Bayshore Station to Terrasses des Chaudières 3:02 p.m. Route 85 3:16 p.m. Terrasses des Chaudieres to Bayshore Station 4:20 p.m.

3:16 p.m. Terrasses des Chaudieres to Bayshore Station 4:20 p.m. Route 85 4:33 p.m. Bayshore Station to Terrasses des Chaudières 5:35 p.m.

4:33 p.m. Bayshore Station to Terrasses des Chaudières 5:35 p.m. Route 85 5:46 p.m. Terrasses des Chaudieres to Bayshore Station 6:36 p.m.

5:46 p.m. Terrasses des Chaudieres to Bayshore Station 6:36 p.m. Route 55 6:49 p.m. Bayshore Station to Elmvale Station 7:47 p.m.

Manconi also said the employee used the O-Train on August 17 at 10:51 a.m. as a passenger to travel from Hurdman Station to Tunney’s Pasture Station.

Seven OC Transpo operators have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 9. Four employees with no contact with the public have also tested positive.