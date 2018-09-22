Service Centres for victims in Friday's storm
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Service Centres available for Friday's tornado and wind storm victims:
-West Carleton High School
3088 Dunrobin Road.
-Larkin House Community Centre - lunch and pasta dinner for Barrhaven, 76 Larkin Dr.
***Folks asking how they can help in Barrhaven - the team needs drinks - water / tea /coffee. Pancake mix and syrup for breakfast tomorrow. Bread and salads for supper tonight. Larkin House.
-Canterbury Community Centre is open at 2185 Arch Street.
-Hunt Club Riverside Community Centre
3320 Paul Anika Dr