Serious single-vehicle crash in South Frontenac leads to injuries, road closure: OPP

CTV News file image. CTV News file image.
A serious single-vehicle collision along Bellrock Road in South Frontenac has caused injuries and road closure, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, police say the incident happened at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Police add road is closed between First Lake and Long Swamp roads.

While collision investigators will be on the scene for several hours, police say, they will be sending an update once they have more information.

More to come

 

