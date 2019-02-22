Sens deal Duchene to Blue Jackets hours before the teams face off in Ottawa
Ottawa Senators center Matt Duchene reacts after the Senators lost the lead to his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, in the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Denver. The Avalanche won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 12:08PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 22, 2019 12:09PM EST
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have traded centre Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to multiple online reports.
Duchene is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He is the second-leading scorer on the Senators with 58 points (27 goals, 21 assists).
The reports of the trade came before the Senators were scheduled to host the Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators were reportedly getting a package including prospects Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson in return.