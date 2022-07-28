Senators sign Joseph to new four-year contract
The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Mathieu Joseph to a new four-year contract.
The Senators announced Thursday evening they agreed to terms with Joseph on a four-year, $11.8 million contract extension.
Joseph was acquired by the Senators on March 20 in a trade with Tampa Bay.
Joseph registered four goals and eight assists in 11 games with the Senators after the trade.
"Mathieu’s addition made an immediate positive impact as someone who fit in well with our group," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He has high-end speed, a nose for the net and is responsible in his own end. He’s long demonstrated good upside and is someone we’re counting on to have another solid season both in 2022-23 and beyond."
