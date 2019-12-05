OTTAWA -- Ottawa-based Bridgehead Coffee has been sold to the parent company of Second Cup Coffee.

Aegis Brands announced early this morning it has acquired Bridgehead for $9.5 million.

Under the deal, Bridgehead will continue to operate independently under the Bridgehead name. There are currently 19 Bridgehead coffeehouses across Ottawa, including its landmark Roastery. All nineteen locations are corporately-owned.

Bridgehead President and CEO Tracey Clark says “joining Aegis gives us access to the resources to expand our footprint without needing to change who we are and what we do best.” Clark says that includes advocating for small scale farmers, offering coffee that is well-sourced, well-roasted and well-served.

She adds the deal with Aegis Brands “presents incredible opportunities” for Bridgehead to serve new communities in Canada.

Clark purchased Bridgehead brand in 2000. Bridgehead’s head office will remain in Ottawa.

In a statement, Aegis Brands CEO Steven Pelton said “Bridgehead is the quintessential ‘amazing brand’- a company with a deep sense of purpose, strong roots in its community and an incredible potential for growth.”

Aegis Brands says its purchase of Bridgehead Coffee is expected to close later this month.