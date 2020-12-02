OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested and charged a 56-year-old man following a months-long investigation into threatening messages that revealed an alleged plot to kill people.

Police said in a news release Wednesday morning that they received complaints about threatening messages and began investigating on June 21, 2020. The investigation began at a campground on County Road 19 in East Hawkesbury Township.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 1.

"The Hawkesbury OPP Crime unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, determined that an individual had been developing a plan to kill individuals," police said.

Kevin Humphrey, 56, of East Hawkesbury Township, is facing charges of uttering death threats, criminal harassment, and counselling an indictable offence which is not committed.

His first court appearance in L'Orignal, Ont. was scheduled for Dec. 1.