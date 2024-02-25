OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes Sunday evening

    Skaters on the Rideau Canal Skateway are seen in this Feb. 24, 2024 image. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa) Skaters on the Rideau Canal Skateway are seen in this Feb. 24, 2024 image. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..

    "Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the Skateway, and a shout out to our concessions and hard working crews who made the most of challenging weather conditions," the NCC said on X.

    Despite Sunday's forecasted mild temperatures, the Rideau Canal Skateway still opened Sunday morning between Bank and Pretoria. 

    While conditions remain variable, rentals are still not available, the NCC said on X.

    "The sun is out, the Rideau Canal Skateway is still open, get out there for another glide!" read the post.

    In total, the canal opened for 10 days this year, marking the shortest skating season on record -- excluding last year when it didn't open. 

    On Saturday, the NCC said  it was hoping for "one last hurrah" for the Skateway this weekend.

    No ice is safe

    The NCC is asking people to stay in marked sections due to "uneven ice surface with rough patches and many pressure cracks."

    Ice conditions are considered very good when there's a limited number of pressure cracks and rough areas, and when the overall ice is very hard and durable, reads the NCC's website.

    Meanwhile, the conditions become poor when temperatures rise, forming soft surface with several rough or "soft/wet spots."

    More information about ice conditions and access points are available online.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

    The weather agency is forecasting a low of -3 C and 2 centimetres of snow at night.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

    Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News