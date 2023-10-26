OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Section of Laurier Ave. to close Oct. 30 to Nov. 6

    Laurier Avenue will be closed between Bay Street and Bronson Avenue in both directions from 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 until 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. (CTV News Ottawa) Laurier Avenue will be closed between Bay Street and Bronson Avenue in both directions from 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 until 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. (CTV News Ottawa)

    The City of Ottawa says the closure is required to facilitate sewer replacement as part of the Albert/Queen/Slater/Bronson reconstruction project.

    Traffic detours will be in place for the duration of the closure and transit will not be impacted.

    On-street parking will not be possible during the closure and signage will be in place. Local access will be maintained for residents, business owners and emergency vehicles only.

    Pedestrian and cyclist access through the work area will be maintained during the closure.

