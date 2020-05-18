OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is confirming a second resident at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home has died of COVID-19.

This latest death was announced in a memo sent Monday evening.

"Regrettably, today I am sharing the news that a resident has passed away at Peter D Clark to complications arising from COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident’s family on the loss of their loved one," said General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray.

This latest death follows the first death at the City-run long-term care home ten days ago.

According to Gray, three additional staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. A total of 14 staff members and 19 residents of the City-run facility have tested positive for the virus.

Outbreaks at the City's Garry J. Armstrong and Centre d'accueil Champlain homes have ended after three staff members and one staff member, respectively, tested positive.

There have been zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Carleton Lodge.

Ottawa has seen a total of 1,802 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11. 201 people have died. More than 50 per cent of Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases are linked to long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.