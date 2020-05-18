OTTAWA -- The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa has surpassed 200.

Ottawa Public Health reported seven new deaths in Ottawa in its daily epidemiology update, released Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 201.

Eleven new cases of the virus were also confirmed, alongside 17 new recoveries.

OPH says 48 people in Ottawa are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more since Sunday's update.

77 per cent of all 1,802 laboratory-confirmed cases confirmed since March 11 have been declared resolved.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the community is believed to be larger than the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases.

Institutional outbreaks

There are 23 ongoing institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says there are outbreaks at 12 long-term care homes, nine retirement homes, one hospital, and one group home.

950 cases, or 53 per cent of all total cases in Ottawa since March 11, are linked to institutional outbreaks.

Below is the data from Ottawa Public Health on all active institutional outbreaks, as of Monday.

Note: Data are self-reported by the long-term care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care (MLTC) at 3:30 pm the day before publication. On the day of publication, the data are copied from the Government of Ontario website and inserted into Ottawa Public Health's report. Daily case and death counts may not immediately match the numbers posted elsewhere due to lags in reporting time. Active cases exclude resolved and deceased cases. Reporting on outbreaks outside of long-term care homes is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,

Long-term care homes

Carlingview Manor

Outbreak began: April 7

Total active cases: 102 residents, 61 staff

Total deaths: 46 residents

Laurier Manor

Outbreak began: April 13

Total active cases: 9 residents, 31 staff

Total deaths: 22 residents

Madonna Care Community

Outbreak began: April 6

Total active cases: 21 residents, 50 staff

Total deaths: 34 residents, 1 staff member

Manoir Marochel

Outbreak began: April 5

Total active cases: 28 residents, 13 staf

Total deaths: 7 residents

Montfort Long-term Care Centre

Outbreak began: April 8

Total active cases: 37 residents, 9 staff

Total deaths: 29 residents

Perley and Rideau Veterans Health Centre

Outbreak began: April 15

Total active cases: 9 residents, 6 staff

Total deaths: 9 residents

Peter D. Clark

Outbreak began: April 28

Total active cases: 16 residents, 9 staff*

Total deaths: 1 resident

*Note: The City of Ottawa reports 19 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Elizabeth Bruyère

Outbreak began: April 16

Total active cases: 14 residents, 5 staff

Total deaths: 9 residents

St. Louis Residence

Outbreak began: April 21

Total active cases: 18 residents, 15 staff

Total deaths: 7 residents

St. Patrick's Home

Outbreak began: April 29

Total active cases: 9 residents, fewer than 5 staff

Total deaths: 0

West End Villa

Outbreak began: May 2

Total active cases: 0 residents, fewer than 5 staff

Total deaths: 0

Retirement homes

Chapel Hill Retirement

Outbreak began: May 5

Total cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Total deaths: 0

Embassy West

Outbreak began: May 16

Total cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Total deaths: 0

Empress Kanata

Outbreak began: April 27

Total cases: 28 residents, 12 staff

Total deaths: 2 residents

Lord Lansdowne

Outbreak began: May 4

Total cases: 1 resident, 2 staff

Total deaths: 0

Promenade Retirement Residence

Outbreak began: March 26

Total cases: 12 residents, 4 staff

Total deaths: 4 residents

Red Oak Retirement

Outbreak began: May 2

Total cases: 0 residents, 2 staff

Total deaths: 0

Rockcliffe Retirement

Outbreak began: May 2

Total cases: 1 resident, 1 staff member

Total deaths: 0

Stillwater Creek

Outbreak began: May 16

Total cases: 0 residents, 1 staff

Total deaths: 0

Westwood 2

Outbreak began: April 28

Total cases: 5 residents, 3 staff

Total deaths: 0

Hospitals

Queensway Carleton Hospital – A3

Outbreak began: May 10

Total cases: 2 patients, 2 staff

Total deaths: 0

Group homes

Place Besserer – Bruyère Village