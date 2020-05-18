COVID-19 death toll in Ottawa surpasses 200 with seven new deaths added Monday
OTTAWA -- The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa has surpassed 200.
Ottawa Public Health reported seven new deaths in Ottawa in its daily epidemiology update, released Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 201.
Eleven new cases of the virus were also confirmed, alongside 17 new recoveries.
OPH says 48 people in Ottawa are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more since Sunday's update.
77 per cent of all 1,802 laboratory-confirmed cases confirmed since March 11 have been declared resolved.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the community is believed to be larger than the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases.
Institutional outbreaks
There are 23 ongoing institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health says there are outbreaks at 12 long-term care homes, nine retirement homes, one hospital, and one group home.
950 cases, or 53 per cent of all total cases in Ottawa since March 11, are linked to institutional outbreaks.
Below is the data from Ottawa Public Health on all active institutional outbreaks, as of Monday.
Note: Data are self-reported by the long-term care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care (MLTC) at 3:30 pm the day before publication. On the day of publication, the data are copied from the Government of Ontario website and inserted into Ottawa Public Health's report. Daily case and death counts may not immediately match the numbers posted elsewhere due to lags in reporting time. Active cases exclude resolved and deceased cases. Reporting on outbreaks outside of long-term care homes is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,
Long-term care homes
Carlingview Manor
- Outbreak began: April 7
- Total active cases: 102 residents, 61 staff
- Total deaths: 46 residents
Laurier Manor
- Outbreak began: April 13
- Total active cases: 9 residents, 31 staff
- Total deaths: 22 residents
Madonna Care Community
- Outbreak began: April 6
- Total active cases: 21 residents, 50 staff
- Total deaths: 34 residents, 1 staff member
Manoir Marochel
- Outbreak began: April 5
- Total active cases: 28 residents, 13 staf
- Total deaths: 7 residents
Montfort Long-term Care Centre
- Outbreak began: April 8
- Total active cases: 37 residents, 9 staff
- Total deaths: 29 residents
Perley and Rideau Veterans Health Centre
- Outbreak began: April 15
- Total active cases: 9 residents, 6 staff
- Total deaths: 9 residents
Peter D. Clark
- Outbreak began: April 28
- Total active cases: 16 residents, 9 staff*
- Total deaths: 1 resident
*Note: The City of Ottawa reports 19 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Elizabeth Bruyère
- Outbreak began: April 16
- Total active cases: 14 residents, 5 staff
- Total deaths: 9 residents
St. Louis Residence
- Outbreak began: April 21
- Total active cases: 18 residents, 15 staff
- Total deaths: 7 residents
St. Patrick's Home
- Outbreak began: April 29
- Total active cases: 9 residents, fewer than 5 staff
- Total deaths: 0
West End Villa
- Outbreak began: May 2
- Total active cases: 0 residents, fewer than 5 staff
- Total deaths: 0
Retirement homes
Chapel Hill Retirement
- Outbreak began: May 5
- Total cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member
- Total deaths: 0
Embassy West
- Outbreak began: May 16
- Total cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member
- Total deaths: 0
Empress Kanata
- Outbreak began: April 27
- Total cases: 28 residents, 12 staff
- Total deaths: 2 residents
Lord Lansdowne
- Outbreak began: May 4
- Total cases: 1 resident, 2 staff
- Total deaths: 0
Promenade Retirement Residence
- Outbreak began: March 26
- Total cases: 12 residents, 4 staff
- Total deaths: 4 residents
Red Oak Retirement
- Outbreak began: May 2
- Total cases: 0 residents, 2 staff
- Total deaths: 0
Rockcliffe Retirement
- Outbreak began: May 2
- Total cases: 1 resident, 1 staff member
- Total deaths: 0
Stillwater Creek
- Outbreak began: May 16
- Total cases: 0 residents, 1 staff
- Total deaths: 0
Westwood 2
- Outbreak began: April 28
- Total cases: 5 residents, 3 staff
- Total deaths: 0
Hospitals
Queensway Carleton Hospital – A3
- Outbreak began: May 10
- Total cases: 2 patients, 2 staff
- Total deaths: 0
Group homes
Place Besserer – Bruyère Village
- Outbreak began: May 15
- Total cases: 1 resident, 1 staff member
- Total deaths: 0