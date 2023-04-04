Second People's Commission report on 'Freedom Convoy' to be released Tuesday

Ottawa People’s Commission on the Convoy Occupation releases its first report of findings after hearing from more than 200 residents who described their experiences during the three-week occupation in January and February 2022. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa People’s Commission on the Convoy Occupation releases its first report of findings after hearing from more than 200 residents who described their experiences during the three-week occupation in January and February 2022. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina