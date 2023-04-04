Second People's Commission report on 'Freedom Convoy' to be released Tuesday

Another report detailing the effects that the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" had on the residents of Ottawa will be released today.

The Ottawa People's Commission on the Convoy Occupation (OPC), which describes itself as a grassroots effort to promote healing and justice after the convoy protest in January and February 2022, has already released one report into the impact of the protest that occupied downtown Ottawa last year. The OPC is a program of Centretown Community Health Centre.

The first report, titled "What We Heard" compiled the experiences of residents who live in downtown Ottawa. It heard from more than 200 people who endured the three-week long event, which began ostensibly as a protest against COVID-19 public health mandates and the federal Liberal government, but became entrenched as an occupation of downtown streets, as protesters blocked road, set up their own structures and supply chains, and refused to leave.

The first report accused all three levels of government of failing to uphold the human rights of people who live and work in downtown Ottawa.

The second report, the OPC says, will offer further analysis of the community impact of the occupation, and propose 25 recommendations for action.

"Through fourteen hearings, eight community consultations, and over 85 written submissions, residents have made it clear to OPC that their faith in government and police was shattered by what they went through during the convoy occupation. They have not seen any recognition of that reality from officials nor any effort to rebuild the community’s confidence," a news release from the OPC says.

Rebuilding trust in city institutions and the police service has been a stated goal of both Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe and police chief Eric Stubbs.

The Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa inspired numerous similar vehicle-based protests across Canada and around the world in 2022, including at some Canada-U.S. border crossings, to denounce government-imposed mandates to protect the public health of citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic. It also led to the first-ever invocation of the Emergencies Act in Canadian history. A federal commission that examined the use of the act—something required by law when the emergency powers are invoked—found that the government met the threshold to use the Emergencies Act, though commissioner Paul Rouleau expressed his reluctance with the finding.

On Monday, federal court heard from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and other groups and individuals, who argued that the Trudeau government lacked sound statutory grounds to invoke the emergency measures. The government has argued that the court case should not proceed because the powers are no longer in effect.

The second OPC report on the impacts of the convoy occupation of Ottawa will be released at 10 a.m.