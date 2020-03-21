Another Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Saturday.

The player was on the team’s recent road trip that included games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

He is the second Senator to test positive for the novel coronavirus. The team announced the first player’s positive test late Tuesday night.

The team has not disclosed either player’s name.

Fifty-two people travelled with the team on the road trip, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew.

“Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight people have been tested, and two positive results were received” a statement from the team said Saturday. “We are awaiting the results from tests that took place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”

Everyone on the trip to California has been in self-quarantine since last Saturday, the team said.

“The Ottawa Senators' medical team is actively monitoring players and staff and following all appropriate and professional guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and the greater community.”

The Senators remain the only NHL team to have players diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.