An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from the team, the player is exhibiting mild symptoms and is currently in isolation.

So far, the player’s identity has not been disclosed. However, the statement goes on to say the team is in the process of getting in touch with anyone who has had known contact with the athlete.

The Sens say they’re working with team doctors and public health officials. All members of the Ottawa Senators are being asked to remain isolated and monitor their health.

“The health of our players, fans, and community remains our highest priority. We will continue to do everything we can to help ensure our players, staff, fans and the greater community remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus.”

The Sens recently played in California facing off with the Anaheim Ducks before a puck drop with the LA Kings.

The Sens were on a 10 game road trip when the NHL announced last Thursday they would suspend its season.