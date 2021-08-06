Advertisement
Second man charged with second-degree murder in Nepean homicide
Ottawa Police investigating an overnight homicide on Sherry Lane in Nepean. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- A second man is facing charges in connection to a homicide in Nepean last month.
Christopher Avery Houghton, 25, of Ottawa died after being stabbed at a home on Sherry Lane on July 22. Police were called to the home for an incident at 1:30 a.m.
On Friday, Ottawa police said Erick Silva-Stone, 19, of Ottawa is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
Last week, Nicholas Cox, 20, of Ottawa was charged with second-degree murder.
Both suspects remain in custody.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.
Houghton was Ottawa's 11th homicide victim of 2021.