Second-degree murder charge in early morning stabbing in Overbrook
Dylan Dyson, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 7:10AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2019 1:26PM EDT
Ottawa Police have laid a murder charge in Sunday's stabbing in Overbrook.
19-year-old Nick Vanasse is charged with second degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Steven Butler.
Police have also charged Vanasse, as well as 19-year-olds Braelen Stevens and Shawn Leblanc, with aggravated assault on a 22-year-old man.
The 22-year-old man has yet to be identified.
Police say they found both victims with stab wounds at about 2:40a.m. Sunday morning.
Both were taken to hospital where Butler succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.