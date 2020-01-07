OTTAWA -- An 80-year-old Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges.

Ottawa Police launched an investigation in November after receiving a tip that an Ottawa resident was suspected of being in possession of child pornography.

Police say a search warrant was executed on digital devices belonging to the man, and revealed images of child pornography.

Martinus Koolstra appeared in court on Monday to face one count of Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography.