OTTAWA -- A screaming goat was having a “baaad day” in Ottawa’s rural west-end when it got its head stuck in a fence, and sparked concerns a child was calling for help.

Ottawa Police were called to a rural address on January 27 after a resident heard what he believed was a child calling for help. The caller said the sound was coming from a wooded area in the north end of his property.

Officers searched the area in the dark but found nothing.

As officers were speaking with a woman at a neighbouring home, her husband came in and said his goat had been screaming earlier. It turned out the curious animal had its head stuck in a fence.

The farmer told the officers that the sound could be mistaken for a child screaming.

In a media release, police said "all kidding aside, police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity immediately so we can check it out. It's always better to be safe than sorry."