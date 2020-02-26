OTTAWA -- A new French catholic elementary school in Riverside South will soon be named after Jonathan Pitre.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) trustee Chad Mariage made the announcement Tuesday evening on Twitter.

"The new CECCE school in Riverside South has a new name. Long live Jonathan Pitre Catholic Elementary School," Mariage said.

La nouvelle école @ecolecatholique à #riversidesouth a un nouveau nom. Longue vie à l’école élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre. Merci à l communauté pour votre travail. Nous avons hâte à l’ouverture en Sept 2020. — Chad Mariage (@ChadMariage) February 26, 2020

Pitre, known as the "Butterfly Boy" died April 4, 2018 at the age of 17. Pitre spent his entire life battling a rare skin disorder called epidermolysis bullosa (EB) that caused his skin to blister. He found strength in his adversity and became a well-known figure in Ottawa and beyond. Pitre dedicated the last few years of his life to raising awareness about EB, bringing the rare, genetic disease into the public eye and helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the EB charity DEBRA Canada.

Pitre's mother, Tina Boileau, thanking the CECCE on Twitter Tuesday night.

"What a great tribute to our Jonny Boy. Jonathan is an example that a young person can make a difference and change the world," Boileau says in French.

Quel bel hommage pour notre Jonny Boy ����. Merci à la communauté et au conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est. Jonathan, est l’exemple qu’un jeune peut faire une différence et changer son monde. https://t.co/jTbef3CoKX — Tina Boileau (@BoileauTina) February 26, 2020

Mariage says the new school named in Pitre's honour is expected to open its doors in September 2020.