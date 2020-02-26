School in Riverside South to be named after Jonathan Pitre
Jonathan Pitre, known as the Butterfly Boy, attends an Ottawa Senators game. The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est says a new school in Riverside South will be name after Pitre. (FILE)
OTTAWA -- A new French catholic elementary school in Riverside South will soon be named after Jonathan Pitre.
Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) trustee Chad Mariage made the announcement Tuesday evening on Twitter.
"The new CECCE school in Riverside South has a new name. Long live Jonathan Pitre Catholic Elementary School," Mariage said.
Pitre, known as the "Butterfly Boy" died April 4, 2018 at the age of 17. Pitre spent his entire life battling a rare skin disorder called epidermolysis bullosa (EB) that caused his skin to blister. He found strength in his adversity and became a well-known figure in Ottawa and beyond. Pitre dedicated the last few years of his life to raising awareness about EB, bringing the rare, genetic disease into the public eye and helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the EB charity DEBRA Canada.
Pitre's mother, Tina Boileau, thanking the CECCE on Twitter Tuesday night.
"What a great tribute to our Jonny Boy. Jonathan is an example that a young person can make a difference and change the world," Boileau says in French.
Mariage says the new school named in Pitre's honour is expected to open its doors in September 2020.