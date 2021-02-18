OTTAWA -- No one was injured when a school bus slid off the road while attempting to stop in Petawawa.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident involving a school bus with 30 students onboard along Petawawa Boulevard at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say as the driver was attempting to stop on the shoulder of the road, the bus slid off the road and into the ditch.

The students and driver were safely evacuated from the bus to a nearby parking lot. A second bus was dispatched to transport the students home.

There was no damage to the bus, and the driver will not face any charges.