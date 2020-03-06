School bus full of students strikes parked cars in Arnprior: OPP
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 11:39AM EST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 2:34PM EST
A parked vehicle was struck by a school bus in Arnprior on March 6 (CTV News Ottawa viewer photo)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate after a school bus struck two parked vehiclese in Arnprior.
Witnesses tell CTV News Ottawa a school bus, full of students, hit two cars in front of Arnprior District High School on Bell Street Friday morning.
The driver of the school bus was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.
None of the students on board the bus were injured.
