

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa native Sandra Oh has been nominated for two Emmy Awards this year.

Oh is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Eve Polastri in BBC America’s Killing Eve and is also up for Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series for hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Oh made history last year becoming the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated as a lead actress in either drama or comedy.

She’d been nominated five times as a supporting actress for Grey’s Anatomy prior to her nod for Killing Eve. She has not yet won an Emmy, with the 2018 lead actress in a drama award going to Claire Foy for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series The Crown.

Oh joins Canadians Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Samantha Bee (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee) among the list of nominees.

The winners will be announced Sept. 22.