OTTAWA -- Rideau Transit Group believes it has identified the odour raising a stink at Rideau Station.

In a memo to Councillors, shared by Councillor Allan Hubley on Twitter, RTG said it believes the smell is due to “stagnant water that is getting into the tunnel near the station.”

Update on odour at Rideau Stn:

RTG believes the odour is due to stagnant water that is getting into the tunnel near the station. Grouting work may be done to cut down/ get rid of the water.

1/2 — Allan Hubley (@AllanHubley_23) February 5, 2020

Last week, passengers started complaining about the foul smell at the newly opened station that connects to the Rideau Centre. Citizen Transit Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert said “Rideau station smells nasty.”

Rideau station smells nasty �� — Sarah Wright-Gilbert (@smwgilbert) January 31, 2020

In all seriousness, @MathieuFleury and @ByWardMarketBIA have you smelt #Rideau station in past 4 days? — Miranda Gray (@mirgray) February 3, 2020

Rideau station has a very strong fart/rotten egg smell coming down the long escalator �� #ottLRT — Marc-André (@AMarc731) January 30, 2020

An environmental consulting firm is working to help determine what can be done to eliminate the smell. Grouting work may be done to cut down or get rid of the water.

According to Hubley, RTG says “there are no issues with the tunnel’s structural integrity and air quality is being monitored.”