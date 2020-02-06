RTG blames 'stagnant water' for stink at Rideau Station
Passengers wait on the Rideau Station platform for an OTrain along the Confederation Line of Ottawa's LRT system. (CTV Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Rideau Transit Group believes it has identified the odour raising a stink at Rideau Station.
In a memo to Councillors, shared by Councillor Allan Hubley on Twitter, RTG said it believes the smell is due to “stagnant water that is getting into the tunnel near the station.”
Last week, passengers started complaining about the foul smell at the newly opened station that connects to the Rideau Centre. Citizen Transit Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert said “Rideau station smells nasty.”
An environmental consulting firm is working to help determine what can be done to eliminate the smell. Grouting work may be done to cut down or get rid of the water.
According to Hubley, RTG says “there are no issues with the tunnel’s structural integrity and air quality is being monitored.”