Royal couple's three-day visit to Canada for Platinum Jubilee cost at least $1M

Canadian taxpayers spent at least $1 million hosting King Charles III, who was then Prince of Wales, when he visited Canada earlier this year.

The RCMP provided a breakdown of the nearly $450,000 in costs it incurred for the three-day visit this past May by Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, who was then Duchess of Cornwall.

The Mounties spent around $235,000 on travel and about another $212,000 on overtime.

They say there may be additional costs to process, adding that the totals do not include regular salary costs, benefit plans or supporting units.

The price tag is merely a portion of what the visit cost taxpayers, as other departments such as Canadian Heritage, were involved in hosting the royals during their travels to Newfoundland, Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.

The Department of National Defence says it also spent around $568,000.

"This includes the costs of flying the Airbus Polaris and associated support services to transport members of the Royal Family, along with personnel for the royal tour as identified by Canadian Heritage," a spokesperson said.

King Charles visited Canada to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.