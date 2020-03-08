Rising temperatures as the clocks move forward
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 6:51AM EDT
We will continue to see rising temperatures as we move the clocks forward today.
Today, it will be a cloudy start to the morning but the sun should peer through around noon. There will be a slight wind gust this morning at 20km/h. Environment Canada says our daytime high will be 6 °. It will remain partly cloudy tonight with a low of 0 °.
It will be a nice day tomorrow where it will be mainly sunny throughout with increasing clouds into the afternoon. We will reach double-digit temperatures as the high is expected 10 °. Tomorrow night, however, will bring periods of rain with a low of 4 °.
That rain will continue into Tuesday with a high of 6 °.