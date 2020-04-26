OTTAWA -- A busy section of Rideau Street is now closed to vehicle traffic until the end of the year.

The City of Ottawa has closed Rideau Street, between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street, as part of the project to renew Rideau and William streets.

Pedestrian crossings will be maintained along Rideau Street, but OC Transpo buses and vehicles will be detoured to other streets.

During the Rideau Street closure, OC Transpo buses will be detoured:

Routes 5, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 114 will serve bus stops on Mackenzie King Bridge

Routes 6 and 7 will serve bus stops on Daly Avenue at Nicholas Street

Overnight service on Routes N39, N45, N57, N61, N75 and N97 will be available at bus stops on Rideau Street at Dalhousie Street. Overnight Routes N57, N61 and N75 will also stop on Mackenzie King Bridge.

The work on Rideau Street includes improved sidewalks, cycling and transit facilities, bicycle parking, pedestrian lighting, landscaping and more.

Work on William Street, between George and Rideau streets, is scheduled to begin in the fall. That work will include what the city calls an “improved pedestrian experience”, with seating, trees, lighting and bicycle parking.