OTTAWA -- The H&M store at the Rideau Centre has been closed temporarily for a deep clean after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported by the store.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, the Rideau Centre's manager of security, Greg Ouellet, said H&M told mall management right away.

"They acted quickly and responsibly by immediately contacting Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Ottawa Public Health. The client and CF have taken necessary actions as advised by Public Health by arranging a deep-clean of the client space, which is being done today," Ouellet said. "At the same time, CF is undertaking extra cleaning of all elevator banks, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex."

Ouellet said the mall remains open.

"At this point in time Public Health has advised that no further action is required and the building can remain open for business," he said.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, an H&M spokesperson said the store learned Friday morning that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

"We can confirm that there was a positive case of COVID-19 with one of our store employees at our CF Rideau Centre; however they did not contract COVID-19 in the store. As soon as we became aware of the case this morning we shut the store immediately and a thorough deep clean of the location is currently taking place," the email said. "We have also done contact tracing and any employees who have come into close contact are self-isolating and being tested. The employee's last day of work was Aug. 2, 2020."

The store will reopen tomorrow.

In its latest dashboard update, Ottawa Public Health reported 184 known active cases of COVID-19 in the city.