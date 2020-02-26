OTTAWA -- The 50th season of skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway is officially over.

And for the first time ever, the full length of the world’s largest skating rink didn’t open for skaters.

The National Capital Commission announced Wednesday the forecast has forced it to close the Rideau Canal skateway for the season.

The skateway was open for 31 days this season, from Jan. 18 to Feb. 23. More than 381,00 visitors enjoyed the canal this year.

In a statement, the NCC says “the unusually warm weather earlier this week resulted in a significant degradation of the ice. With a major snowfall in the forecast, followed by higher temperatures, our mighty maintenance team can no longer ensure safe ice conditions.

The section between Rideau Street and Laurier Avenue remain closed for the entire season.

Earlier this month, the NCC said the downtown section of the skateway is the “hardest to freeze.”

Senior Manager of the Rideau Canal Skateway Bruce Devine told CTV News Ottawa the lack of cold evenings was the main reason the downtown section remains closed.

As well, storm drains send warmer water into the canal, making it harder to freeze the water in the section.