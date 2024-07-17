Richmond Road construction starts this weekend as part of LRT work

The City of Ottawa says construction will start this weekend on a two-kilometre section of Richmond Road as part of Stage 2 LRT.

The construction is set to start Saturday, with completion expected by 2027. It will affect a stretch of Richmond Road and Byron Avenue between McEwen and Cleary avenues.

"Construction will begin on Richmond Road and traffic will be detoured onto Byron Avenue," the City of Ottawa says. "Area residents can expect work to occur on weekends and overnight. Slower than usual travel times should be expected."

The City says the work is part of the Stage 2 LRT Byron Linear Park and Richmond Road revitalization project. Richmond Road will be rebuilt using "complete street" principles, including new pedestrian and cycling pathways, green space, benches, lighting and trees. Aging water and sewer infrastructure will also be replaced.

LRT crews will finish covering the tunnel in the area.

"Following a number of years of construction, the structural work on the tunnel under Byron Linear Park is wrapping up. The contractor is backfilling the tunnel in this area and is now working inside the tunnel to construct and install the required track and rail systems," the City said. "The new light rail transit stations at Sherbourne and New Orchard are well underway and work on the stations is progressing above ground level."

Earlier this year, the City said track work in the tunnel is expected to be completed by in the spring of 2025.

The Stage 2 LRT west extension will see trains run to Moodie Station and Algonquin College. It is currently expected to be completed in 2027.