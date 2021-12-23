INGLESIDE, ONT. -- Along Highway 2, in the Seaway community of Ingleside, Ont., east of Ottawa, there are two constants.

The first is the scenic view of the St. Lawrence River.

The second; the rumble of creativity from a nearby home.

It’s the growl of a chainsaw, in the hands of a man who’s been holding one most of his life.

"I was seven or eight years old when I started with a chainsaw," said Rheal Lalonde.

However, Lalonde, 58, never imagined he’d one day be using the tool to fashion art.

"I can’t even draw. But I can make a picture with a chainsaw," he said.

"I love it."

His artistic chainsaw adventure began in the early days of the pandemic during lockdown.

When every day started looking the same, Lalonde began looking for something different.

"And one day, I said to my wife, 'I’m going to go and carve with my chainsaw.' The carvings came out pretty good, so I kept on going," he said.

For months now, whenever he can, Lalonde is out creating a buzz; carving bears, fish, birds, dolphins and more.

"I carve all day. On the weekend, at 10 o’clock the chainsaw starts, and it shuts down after supper," he said with a smile.

His passion keeps growing, along with his collection of tools.

"When I first started, I had one chainsaw. Now, I have three chainsaws," he laughed.

Lalonde uses a collection of grinders, dremels, and other tools to complete his carvings and add details.

He’s making a name for himself in the Seaway. People show up at his Ingleside home to watch. Neighbours and strangers are now Rheal Lalonde collectors.

"Now, I know almost everybody from Long Sault to here," he smiles.

And they’re supportive.

"Sometimes I get home and there are logs on my lawn," the carver laughed.

This new adventure has changed the long-time outdoorsman.

"When I’m out for a drive I used to look for deer, now I look for logs," he smiled.

He’s excited to shape the logs that help keep him in shape.

"I used to play hockey. Now, when you fall on the ice, it hurts, more than when you were young. I enjoy doing what I’m doing now. I’m standing. I don’t fall," he laughed.

Lalonde’s chainsaw carving dream is to sink his teeth into the most realistic bear carving ever.

"You know one, that if I put it in the bush, people would say, 'Oh, there’s a bear there.'"

Lalonde’s willing to put in the time to get better and better.

His Seaway community can look forward to the roar of his talent for years to come.

"My dad, who showed me how to use a chainsaw, lived until he was 89," said Lalonde.

"I would love to do this until I’m 89. Even if I’m shaking, I can say, ‘Look, I’m doing this.'"

Rheal Lalonde lives at 15654 Manning Drive in Ingleside. He carves on Saturdays and Sundays and welcomes visitors and customers outside of his home, as long as they’re fully vaccinated and wearing masks.

He can be reached by email at rlalonde@electrodust.com