OTTAWA -- All restaurants and bars in Ottawa must now record the names and contact information of every customer who dines inside or on a patio, in order to aid in potential contact tracing of COVID-19 cases.

The Ford government made the announcement Friday. The new provincial rule also applies to tour boat operators.

People who only enter restaurants to order, pick up, or pay for orders are exempt from the rule.

In a tweet, Ottawa By-Law and Regulatory Services said the information must be held for at least one month and can only be shared with a medical officer of health, an inspector, or as otherwise required by law.

The new rule also includes a requirement for patrons to remain seated at all times, with limited exceptions.

Under Ottawa's mandatory mask by-law, patrons who dine inside restaurants or bars must wear a mask when entering and exiting and when getting up to use the restroom. Patrons are allowed to remove their masks once seated so that they can eat and drink.

Some establishments in the city have already been asking for contact tracing information from at least one member of each table, but the request has been voluntary until now.

Bars and restaurants have been allowed to let customers back inside their dining and tap rooms since July 17, when Ottawa entered Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening framework.