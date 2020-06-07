OTTAWA -- A popular ByWard Market restaurant has been fined for allowing people to sit on its patio on a sunny day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of The Grand Pizzeria on George Street says the restaurant received an $880 ticket from Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services officers on Sunday afternoon for opening the patio.

The owner says The Grand Pizzeria allowed people to sit on the patio and enjoy a beverage while waiting for their takeout food.

One customer wrote on Twitter, “No service, just a table and chairs. We ordered takeout and sat at the tables. No different than the people sitting on city benches in front of the ByWard Market building.”

Under Ontario's emergency orders, restaurants and bars can open for takeout and delivery, but not for dine-in service.

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's heritage, culture, tourism and sport minister, said on Twitter the restaurant should be 'commended not ticketed.'

After delivering hot meals to Bruyere on Friday afternoon I walked by The Grand and was so impressed with their creativity. As the Minister responsible for food service their proactivity excited my sense of opportunity! They should be commended not ticketed. https://t.co/JPVlPHFVOJ — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) June 8, 2020

The Ontario Government is expected to release details on "Stage 2" of reopening businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services officers have powers under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to issue an $880 ticket to non-essential businesses opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to the City of Ottawa for comment Sunday evening.