OTTAWA -- Two eastern Ontario residents are Ontario's newest millionaires.

Kerry Benford and Diana Hall of Kingston had the winning ticket for the Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 22 draw.

Benford said he was in disbelief when he scanned his tickets and saw the Big Winner screen appear.

"I took a photo of the screen and then rushed home to show Diana," said Benford in a media release.

"My jaw dropped a little more as I matched every number. I didn’t believe it could be real,” added Hall.

Benford and Hall plan to travel and will start in Canada visiting family and friends.

"We’ll enjoy our early retirement traveling when it’s safe again," said Hall.

On Thursday, OLG announced Frederick Hubbard of Barry's Bay won the Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS prize of $1 million from the June 15 draw.

The retiree says he purchased $10 more worth of tickets than he usually would.

"This win came from the first line on the extra money I spent," said Hubbard in a statement released by OLG.

Hubbard plans to share his winnings with his children, make some investments and put some money aside to travel when it's safe.

"I can’t describe this experience. It's nice to know my family is taken care of," Hubbard said.