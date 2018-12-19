Residents are fighting back at proposal to have Kanata Lakes Golf Club demolished.

The mood is anything but festive around the table at Janice Lane's home along the 175-acre club; Lane said she paid a premium for the property several decades ago.

Passing around a petition Lane and her friends spent much of their christmas luncheon getting ready for a fight. "We love it here and we love it because of the golf course" said Lane.

The group, is one of many in the area, asking the city to stop Clublink from turning their community into thousands of houses; disregarding the decades-old agreement between the city and owners of the club guaranteeing it remain protected greenspace. Clublink, owners and operators of the club have expressed interest in developing the area with local partners Richcraft Homes and Minto Communities.

The city said staff and lawyers are currently reviewing the historic documents. “Planning Services is conducting a review of the existing agreement for this property and, in keeping with standard practices, may consult with Legal Services on the matter. The City has not yet received a development application for this property, but will review and assess any application submitted, as required by the Planning Act.” said Tim Marc, Senior Legal Counsel-Planning, Development & Real Estate.

"They have plans to move ahead, they aren't sharing what those plans are... Right now we're focused on finding the facts. Getting the 1981 agreement, the 1988 amendment. But any subsequent agreement that could support us." said area councillor Jenna Sudds.

"People are not happy with this. More houses, more roads, more cars, and everything like that is not good for everyone's well-being. said resident Dagmar Vanbeselaere who has called Kanata home for 45 years."

Kanata residents remain hopeful councillors will support them in their fight against development. "This new council that we voted in...We want them to stand up for us." said Laura Eryou.

"The construction, the noise, we have a huge rock. That's all rock there and the thought of blowing up that rock is very frightening." said Lane.