OTTAWA -- Birthday celebrations have a different look this year due to COVID-19.

Federal, provincial and municipal health officials have encouraged people to practice physical distancing and not hold larger gatherings. That means people have had to get creative to show love and appreciation for friends and family on their special day.

On Sunday, MAJIC 100 Morning Show host Angie Poirier’s son Nash celebrated his 4 birthday. Unfortunately, Nash couldn’t have a birthday party this year.

Angie posted a video on Twitter of Nash’s grandparents dropping off a gift and singing Happy Birthday on Sunday, while practicing social-distancing.

When your grandparents still want you to feel special on your 4th birthday during Covid-19. Love my family. ❤️ #SocialDistancing #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/9h9PUsunCL — Angie Poirier (@AngiePoirier) March 22, 2020

On Twitter, Angie admitted the birthday greeting was “sad but necessary.”

On Friday, Kate Magladry shared a video of her 5-year-old daughter Vivian, who called her grandparents to cancel her own birthday party because of the novel coronavirus.

In the video, Vivian says “so people have to stay home, stay safe. Even when we have to go shopping, when we have to go to work, we have to stay safe.”

My 5 year old called her grandparents, told them to stay home and cancelled her own birthday party. She gets it.@ctvottawa @RNAO @ottawahealth pic.twitter.com/zhe2gSbFX7 — Kate Magladry (@KMagladry) March 20, 2020

Conor shared a video with CTV Ottawa on Friday, showing a neighbourhood in Orleans celebrating the birthday for his brother-in-law, while practicing social distancing.

Conor says each family had a chalk circle to stand in, and sang Happy Birthday.

Marc LeBlanc shared a photo of his son’s 6th birthday.

“He can’t have a birthday party. He is still excited for cake though.”