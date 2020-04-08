PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Frontline workers in Renfrew County will soon have a new childcare option.

County officials say Children's Garden in Pembroke will begin taking applications Wednesday for the children of frontline staff.

Licensed childcare centres were ordered closed by the Province of Ontario under its state of emergency, but exceptions were made for the children of health care and frontline workers.

The Children's Garden will have five spaces available for children from 44 months to 12 years old. It will operate at Cathedral Catholic Elementary School by the end of next week. Applications will be accepted starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the County's website.

County officials say they will work with Provincial and community partners to see if the service can be expanded.