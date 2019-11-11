Remembrance Day: road closures
Maddy Eisenberg, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 5:58AM EST
Roads will be closed around Ottawa for Remembrance Day ceremonies.
The National ceremony takes place at the National War Memorial.
The following road closures being at 7:00 a.m. and will be in place until 1:00 p.m. Monday.
- Wellington Street between Sussex Drive and O’Connor Street
- Queen Street between O’Connor Street and Elgin Street
- Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Slater Street
- Metcalfe Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street
The City of Ottawa also says the following roads will be closed intermittently during the ceremony
- Laurier Avenue between Nicholas and Elgin streets
- Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue and Albert Street
- Colonel By Drive between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue
- Mackenzie Avenue between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue
- Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street
- Nicholas Street southbound between Daly and Laurier avenues
There will also be road closures around the local ceremonies taking place across the region.
BELLS CORNERS (10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)
- Centrepointe Drive between Constellation Drive and Chrysalis Way
OSGOODE (10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)
- Victoria Street between Eight Line Road and Louise Street
NAVAN (10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)
- Colonial Road between Delson Drive and Fairgreen Avenue
WESTBORO (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
- Winston Avenue between the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 480) and Madison Avenue
- Madison Avenue between Winston Avenue and Churchill Avenue
- Churchill Avenue between Madison Avenue and Richmond Road
- Richmond Road between Churchill Avenue and Broadview Avenue
SOUTH CARLETON (10:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
- Beaverwood Road from the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 314) to Manotick Main Street
- Manotick Main Street from Beaverwood Road to Clapp Lane
- Clapp Lane from Manotick Main Street to the Manotick Cenotaph
- Dickinson Street from the Manotick Cenotaph to Mill Street
- Mill Street from Dickinson Street to Manotick Main Street
- Manotick Main Street from Mill Street to Beaverwood Road
CARP (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
- Donald B Munro Drive between Carp Road and Thomas Argue Road
- Falldown Lane between Donald B Munro Drive and the southerly property limits of 518 Donald B Munro Drive
KANATA (10:15 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.)
- Campeau Drive between Earl of March High School and Teron Road
- Teron Road between Campeau Drive and Colchester Square
- Colchester Square, and Campeau Drive between Colchester Square and Earl of March High School
RICHMOND (10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- Perth Street between the Richmond Shopping Plaza and the Richmond Memorial Park
STRATHCONA (10:15 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.)
- Main Street between Immaculata High School and St. Paul University
ORLEANS (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- Taylor Creek Drive between Vimont Court and 800 Taylor Creek Drive
VANIER (1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
- Cyr Avenue between the Royal Canadian Legion - Eastview Branch 462 (294 Cyr Avenue) and Montreal Road
- Montreal Road between Cyr Avenue and Hannah Street
- Hannah Street between Montreal Road and Marier Avenue
STITTSVILLE (1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
- Stittsville Main Street between the Royal Canadian Legion
- Stittsville Branch 618 (1480 Stittsville Main Street) and Warner-Colpitts Lane
- Warner-Copitts Lane between Stittsville Main Street and the Stittsville Cenotaph