

Maddy Eisenberg, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Roads will be closed around Ottawa for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

The National ceremony takes place at the National War Memorial.

The following road closures being at 7:00 a.m. and will be in place until 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Wellington Street between Sussex Drive and O’Connor Street

Queen Street between O’Connor Street and Elgin Street

Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Slater Street

Metcalfe Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street

The City of Ottawa also says the following roads will be closed intermittently during the ceremony

Laurier Avenue between Nicholas and Elgin streets

Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue and Albert Street

Colonel By Drive between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue

Mackenzie Avenue between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue

Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street

Nicholas Street southbound between Daly and Laurier avenues

There will also be road closures around the local ceremonies taking place across the region.

BELLS CORNERS (10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Centrepointe Drive between Constellation Drive and Chrysalis Way

OSGOODE (10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Victoria Street between Eight Line Road and Louise Street

NAVAN (10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

Colonial Road between Delson Drive and Fairgreen Avenue

WESTBORO (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Winston Avenue between the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 480) and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between Winston Avenue and Churchill Avenue

Churchill Avenue between Madison Avenue and Richmond Road

Richmond Road between Churchill Avenue and Broadview Avenue

SOUTH CARLETON (10:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Beaverwood Road from the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 314) to Manotick Main Street

Manotick Main Street from Beaverwood Road to Clapp Lane

Clapp Lane from Manotick Main Street to the Manotick Cenotaph

Dickinson Street from the Manotick Cenotaph to Mill Street

Mill Street from Dickinson Street to Manotick Main Street

Manotick Main Street from Mill Street to Beaverwood Road

CARP (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Donald B Munro Drive between Carp Road and Thomas Argue Road

Falldown Lane between Donald B Munro Drive and the southerly property limits of 518 Donald B Munro Drive

KANATA (10:15 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.)

Campeau Drive between Earl of March High School and Teron Road

Teron Road between Campeau Drive and Colchester Square

Colchester Square, and Campeau Drive between Colchester Square and Earl of March High School

RICHMOND (10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

Perth Street between the Richmond Shopping Plaza and the Richmond Memorial Park

STRATHCONA (10:15 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.)

Main Street between Immaculata High School and St. Paul University

ORLEANS (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

Taylor Creek Drive between Vimont Court and 800 Taylor Creek Drive

VANIER (1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Cyr Avenue between the Royal Canadian Legion - Eastview Branch 462 (294 Cyr Avenue) and Montreal Road

Montreal Road between Cyr Avenue and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Montreal Road and Marier Avenue

STITTSVILLE (1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)