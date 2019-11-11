Roads will be closed around Ottawa for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

The National ceremony takes place at the National War Memorial.

The following road closures being at 7:00 a.m. and will be in place until 1:00 p.m. Monday.

  • Wellington Street between Sussex Drive and O’Connor Street
  • Queen Street between O’Connor Street and Elgin Street
  • Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Slater Street
  • Metcalfe Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street

The City of Ottawa also says the following roads will be closed intermittently during the ceremony

  • Laurier Avenue between Nicholas and Elgin streets
  • Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue and Albert Street
  • Colonel By Drive between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue
  • Mackenzie Avenue between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue
  • Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street
  • Nicholas Street southbound between Daly and Laurier avenues

There will also be road closures around the local ceremonies taking place across the region.

BELLS CORNERS (10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

  • Centrepointe Drive between Constellation Drive and Chrysalis Way

OSGOODE (10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

  • Victoria Street between Eight Line Road and Louise Street

NAVAN (10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

  • Colonial Road between Delson Drive and Fairgreen Avenue

WESTBORO (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

  • Winston Avenue between the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 480) and Madison Avenue
  • Madison Avenue between Winston Avenue and Churchill Avenue
  • Churchill Avenue between Madison Avenue and Richmond  Road
  • Richmond Road between Churchill Avenue and  Broadview Avenue

SOUTH CARLETON (10:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

  • Beaverwood Road from the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 314) to Manotick Main Street
  • Manotick Main Street from Beaverwood Road to Clapp Lane
  • Clapp Lane from Manotick Main Street to the Manotick Cenotaph
  • Dickinson Street from the Manotick Cenotaph to Mill Street
  • Mill Street from Dickinson Street to Manotick Main Street
  • Manotick Main Street from Mill Street to Beaverwood Road

CARP (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

  • Donald B Munro Drive between Carp Road and Thomas Argue Road
  • Falldown Lane between Donald B Munro Drive and the southerly property limits of 518 Donald B Munro Drive

KANATA (10:15 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.)

  • Campeau Drive between Earl of March High School and Teron Road
  • Teron Road between Campeau Drive and Colchester Square
  • Colchester Square, and Campeau Drive between Colchester Square and Earl of March High School

RICHMOND (10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

  • Perth Street between the Richmond Shopping Plaza and the Richmond Memorial Park

STRATHCONA (10:15 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.)

  • Main Street between Immaculata High School and St. Paul University

ORLEANS (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

  • Taylor Creek Drive between Vimont Court and 800 Taylor Creek Drive

VANIER (1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

  • Cyr Avenue between the Royal Canadian Legion - Eastview Branch 462 (294 Cyr Avenue) and Montreal Road
  • Montreal Road between Cyr Avenue and Hannah Street
  • Hannah Street between Montreal Road and Marier Avenue

STITTSVILLE (1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

  • Stittsville Main Street between the Royal Canadian Legion
  • Stittsville Branch 618 (1480 Stittsville Main Street) and Warner-Colpitts Lane
  • Warner-Copitts Lane between Stittsville Main Street and the Stittsville Cenotaph