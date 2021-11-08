OTTAWA -- Canadian travellers are finally allowed to cross into the United States at land border crossings.

There are 26 primary inspection points across the 8,891-kilometre long border, according to the Canada Border Services Agency, with more than 100 ports of entry in total.

Three of those crossings are in the capital region: Cornwall, Prescott and the Thousand Islands Bridge.

Wait times varied Monday at those reopened crossings. As of early afternoon, there was no delay at Prescott and Cornwall, and 45 minutes at the Thousand Islands Bridge.

You can check border wait times with both Canadian and U.S. authorities here:

Canada to U.S. border wait times: Government of Canada

U.S. Customs and Border Protection: wait times