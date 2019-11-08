National Ceremony

Every year, thousands of Canadians gather at the National War Memorial at Elgin and Wellington to remember all who have fallen while serving their country. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. It includes a Veterans Parade, dignitaries including the Prime Minister, Governor General of Canada and the Silver Cross Mother, a wreath-laying ceremony and a fly-past. Details here.

Canadian War Museum

At 11:00 am on Remembrance Day, a beam of sunlight into Memorial Hall shines onto the headstone from the grave of Canada's Unknown Soldier. Tickets are available starting at 9:30 a.m. There are other activities happening on November 11th. Admission to the museum is free on Remembrance Day.

Beechwood Cemetery

Ceremony honours those who have died serving Canada and Canadian Forces members buried at the National Military Cemetery. It begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 12:00 p.m.

Orléans

Ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #632 (800 Taylor Creek Dr.) with a parade and service at the Orléans Cenotaph.

Westboro

There will be an indoor ceremony at Carlingwood Mall at 11:00 a.m. near the mall's north entrance. The outdoor ceremony will happen at the Westboro Cenotaph in Byron Linear Park (1068 Richmond Rd.), beginning at 1:45 p.m. with a parade of veterans, the Ottawa Fire Services band and cadets, followed by the Remembrance ceremony and wreath-laying at 2:00 p.m.

Kanata

Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at Village Green Memorial Park in Colchester Square. The park is off Campeau Dr. at the corner of Teron Rd.

Navan

Ceremony from 10:45 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Navan Cenotaph (1295 Colonial Rd.). Light luncheon to follow upstairs at the Navan Memorial Arena.

There will also be several schedule changes on Monday, Nov. 11 to mark Remembrance Day.

Retail

Most retail businesses will be closed until 12:30 p.m. due to the city’s Remembrance Day bylaw.

Transit

OC Transpo will operate on a regular schedule. All customers can ride OC Transpo buses, O-Train lines and Para Transpo at no charge. There may be minor detours or delays due to Remembrance Day ceremonies.

OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road at 11 a.m. to observe two minutes of silence.

From now until Nov. 11, veterans who wear their medals or uniforms during National Veteran’s Week can ride OC Transpo for free.

Parking

All city parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms or who have a veterans’ license plate on their vehicle can park for free at City Hall on Monday, Nov. 11 between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection will happen as scheduled all week.

City services

City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed on Monday. The city’s provincial offences court will also be closed.

Recreation services

All indoor pools and fitness centres will be open as normally scheduled public swimming, fitness programs and public skating.

All registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas will operate asnormally scheduled. Check with your facility to confirm, as there are some exceptions.