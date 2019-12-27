OTTAWA -- The community is remembering Const. Eric Czapnik, ten years after he was killed while on duty.

On Dec. 29, 2009, Czapnik, 51, was investigating an assault in the early morning hours. After bringing the victim to the Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital, Czapnik was approached by a man in a struggle for his gun. The man then stabbed Czapnik, who died of his injuries shortly after the attack.

Former RCMP officer Kevin Gregson was later convicted of first-degree murder in 2012.

Czapnik was a husband and father of four children.

In a statement through Ottawa Police, Czapnik’s wife, Anna Korutowska, says, “Even though life did not turn out as I planned and I would love to be able to change things and have Eric here with us, I am so grateful and cherish every moment I had with him. I am also very thankful for all the new people that entered my life during this journey of loss, grief and survival, the fellow widows and widowers, the mothers and fathers and children of the fallen. This journey undoubtedly has been easier with them in my life as nobody truly understands what a person is going through unless they walked the same path themselves. I have gained several very close friends who came into my life like angels, always by my side, always holding my hand and always keeping our family`s best interest in mind.”

Korutowska also goes on to say, “I am forever indebted to my family in blue, here in Ottawa but also across the nation and the US. From the first moments when I entered the hospital already knowing Eric had died, until today, I have been treated with utmost care, love and unprecedented compassion.”

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly is remembering the fallen officer.

“Ten years after his death, we continue to remember Eric—he was a great police officer, family man and person. We celebrate his life and mourn his loss,” said Chief Sloly.

“December 29th will be a difficult day for this Service, for those who responded to the call, and those closest to Eric. It is a reminder of the dangers we see in this profession. Anna and Eric’s children will always have our support and will always be a part of the Ottawa Police Service family.”