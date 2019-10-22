

OTTAWA - Ottawa is remembering five years after the death of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo.

On Oct. 22, 2014, Cirillo was standing guard at the National War Memorial when lone gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau shot and killed him before making his way to Centre Block. Zehaf-Bibeau was later shot and killed at Parliament Hill during an exchange of gunfire.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says that day changed the capital.

"(Cpl. Cirillo) was murdered by this terrorist who then went to murder more people up on Parliament Hill," Watson said. "You think it will never happen here but unfortauntely we lost a little bit of our innocence that day."

Former Police Chief Charles Bordeleau says it also led to increased security in the capital.

"There were many lessons learned, which we implemented at the Ottawa Police Service but also within the RCMP and now what they call the Paliamentary Protective Services," Bordeleau said.

The attack prompted changes in and around Parliament Hill - The different police services, that operated separately before the attack, were united.

