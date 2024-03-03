Record-warm temperatures in the forecast to kick off the first week of March
Cloudy skies and record-warm temperatures are in the forecast to kick off the first week of March.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 14 C on Monday and 16 C on Tuesday. The record for warmest March 4 in Ottawa is 10 C, set back in 1960. The warmest March 5 in Ottawa history is 10.6 C, set in 1964.
While it will be warm, it will not be sunny. The forecast calls for mainly cloudy on Monday.
It will be partly cloudy tonight. Low 7 C.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High 16 C.
Showers are in the forecast for Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 7 C.
The outlook for Thursday calls for mainly cloudy with a high of 5 C. Friday will be cloudy with a high of 6 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -9 C.
Mild temperatures are in the forecast for the next month.
Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.
With files from Toula Mazloum
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
As Biden prepares to address the nation, more than 6 in 10 adults doubt his mental capability
Former U.S. President Donald Trump could learn Monday whether the Supreme Court will let him appear on this year's ballot as the leading Republican presidential candidate tries to close in on his party's nomination.
Nikki Haley wins the the D.C. Republican primary and gets her first 2024 victory
Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.
A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
RCMP, fire marshal investigating blaze that destroyed N.B potato chip factory
RCMP in New Brunswick say they're investigating a massive fire that destroyed a potato chip factory in Hartland, N.B.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injures in Dartmouth stabbing
Police say they are investigating a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S., that left a man with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
-
Drugs and cash seized during Pictou County traffic stop: New Glasgow police
Police have charged a 31-year-old Pictou County man following a traffic stop in New Glasgow, N.S.
Toronto
-
One person dead after shooting in Rexdale
Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a male victim was fatally shot in Rexdale overnight.
-
University of Toronto reaches deal with support workers to avert a strike
A tentative deal has been reached to avert a strike by more than 8,000 academic and support workers at the University of Toronto following intense last-minute negotiations over the weekend.
-
6-week-old baby found inside vehicle involved in impaired driving collision in Etobicoke: OPP
A six-week-old baby was located inside a vehicle involved in an alleged impaired driving collision in Etobicoke, says the OPP.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
-
Fire causes extensive damage to business in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Montreal police are investigating after a fire was started in a business at the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
Northern Ontario
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
-
Fire leaves northwestern Ont. First Nation community without healthcare hub
A remote northwestern First Nation community has lost its central access point to healthcare services after its only nursing station was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.
-
Major grocers expanding discount footprint as customers keep budgets tight
Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.
London
-
Lane restrictions at Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street begins Monday
Phase 2 of construction for the Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street Intersection Improvements project begins Monday.
-
'No working smoke alarms': Charges pending after dog dies in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are facing charges after an overnight fire in London, Ont. which killed one dog, displaced eight people, and eight other dogs.
-
Car slams into side of home in east London
Police were called to the 200 block of Admiral Drive near Kipling Avenue around 6:30 p.m. There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
Winnipeg
-
Flight cancellations force Bill Nye’s Winnipeg show to be postponed
Winnipeg fans looking forward to Bill Nye the Science Guy’s show ‘The End is Nye’ will have to wait a little longer after flight cancellations forced the show to be postponed.
-
Winter weather warnings still looming throughout Manitoba
Central and southern Manitoba remain under an array of weather alerts on Sunday.
-
Power outage affects thousands on Winnipeg’s western edge
Thousands in Winnipeg’s Westwood, Crestview and Charleswood neighbourhoods are without power as of Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Blue boxes, measles, restorative justice
The Region of Waterloo moving out of the blue box business, a case of measles in Brant County, and a former Flair Plane at the local airport round out the top stories of the week.
-
How local winter activity hot spots are coping with warm temperatures, lack of snow
With yet another warm up, how are businesses that provide winter activities handling the mid temperatures in Waterloo Region?
-
UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.
Calgary
-
House destroyed in Sunday morning fire in southeast Calgary
A home was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire in southeast Calgary.
-
City crews clearing main routes out after Saturday snowstorm in Calgary dumps 18 cm of snow
The City of Calgary’s snow crews were out clearing the busiest roads after a major snow dump Saturday.
-
Calgary arts original Eugene Stickland launches his renaissance with CSpace residency in Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Neighbourhood Hub is about to get a little more neighbourly over the next two weeks for Calgary artists of all stripes.
Saskatoon
-
Here's what expect as MLAs return for the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature
As MLAs return to the Saskatchewan Legislature – the current state of contract negotiations with the province’s teachers are expected to be a main focus.
-
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
-
Sask. refusing to pay carbon levy on natural gas will end up costing families more, economist says
An assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina says most Saskatchewan families have been getting more money back from carbon rebate cheques than they've paid in carbon tax.
Edmonton
-
Snowfall warning issued for central Alberta, road conditions expected to deteriorate
Drivers in parts of central Alberta are being warned about poor road conditions due to a winter storm.
-
Hyman, Oilers march past the Penguins 6-1 for fourth straight win
Zach Hyman had a pair of goals and Leon Draisaitl had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers waltzed past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1 on Sunday.
-
'She's a real inspiration': Edmonton woman celebrates 110th birthday Saturday
Irene Lantz spent her 110th birthday having lunch with family, who call her long, healthy life an inspiration.
Vancouver
-
Lower Mainland drivers warned of potential for messy Monday morning commute
The company that maintains the Lower Mainland’s highways is warning that it may be a messy commute Monday morning, due to a combination of rain and snow in the forecast.
-
Community comes together for fundraiser after Steveston grocery store fire
People came together in Steveston Saturday to raise money for employees effected by a fire that a burned down a grocery store that has been a staple in the community for decades.
-
1 person in critical condition after car crashes into parked semi truck in Burnaby
Impairment is suspected in a Burnaby crash that sent one person to hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Regina
-
Here's why air quality in Regina spiked to 'very high risk' in the middle of winter
Those watching Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Regina might've been a bit puzzled when the city reported a value of 10+ or “Very High Risk” early Sunday morning.
-
Here's what expect as MLAs return for the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature
As MLAs return to the Saskatchewan Legislature – the current state of contract negotiations with the province’s teachers are expected to be a main focus.
-
Regina declares snow routes as winter storm affects highway travel, flights
Saskatchewan's latest blast of winter has led the City of Regina to declare its snow routes, while travel on both highways and in the air remain heavily affected by the wintery conditions.