Record-warm temperatures in the forecast to kick off the first week of March

Cloudy skies and record-warm temperatures are in the forecast to kick off the first week of March.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 14 C on Monday and 16 C on Tuesday. The record for warmest March 4 in Ottawa is 10 C, set back in 1960. The warmest March 5 in Ottawa history is 10.6 C, set in 1964.

While it will be warm, it will not be sunny. The forecast calls for mainly cloudy on Monday.

It will be partly cloudy tonight. Low 7 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High 16 C.

Showers are in the forecast for Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 7 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for mainly cloudy with a high of 5 C. Friday will be cloudy with a high of 6 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -9 C.

Mild temperatures are in the forecast for the next month.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

With files from Toula Mazloum