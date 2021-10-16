OTTAWA -- A rainy day is in store in Ottawa with up to 40 mm of rain in the forecast, which would smash the previous record for this date.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the capital calling for 20 to 40 mm of rain starting Saturday morning. Rainfall is expected to last through the day before tapering off in the evening. Some local flooding is possible.

The record rainfall for Oct. 16 at the Ottawa Airport was 26.0 mm, set in 2002.

Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Friday that the system moving into the region is a remnant of Hurricane Pamela in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

"Pamela ... made landfall on the western side of Mexico Wednesday," he explained. "Gave a real wet day for Texas (Thursday), and (Friday) over the Midwestern part of the United States."

The forecast calls for a high of 18 C in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm during the rain showers.

Overnight, there is a lingering chance of a few more showers. The temperature should drop to a low of 7 C.

The average high for this time of the year is closer to 12 C and the average low is around 3 C.

We'll see a quick return to more seasonal averages Sunday, with a high of 12 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Monday's outlook includes a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a high of 11 C.